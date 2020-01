The GST revenue collection has crossed one lakh crore rupees in December last year, which is a growth of 16 per cent over the revenue collected in the same month in 2018. The total GST collected during last month was one lakh three thousand and 184 crore rupees.

Finance Ministry said, a total of over 81 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed for the month of November up to 31st December 2019.