Qatar reopens embassy in Damascus after 13 years of closure

Dec 22, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Qatar has officially reopened its embassy in Damascus, 13 years after closing it during the early stages of Syria’s civil war. The reopening follows a surge in regional and Western representatives visiting Syria to engage with the new de facto leadership after the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government on 8th December.

A week earlier, a Qatari delegation visited Damascus to prepare for the resumption of diplomatic ties. The delegation met with representatives of Syria’s transitional government and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people in achieving security, peace, and prosperity, according to Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari.

Qatar is the second country, after Turkey, to resume diplomatic operations in Damascus since Bashar al-Assad’s downfall.

