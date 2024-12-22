Iceland’s new govt takes office under PM Kristrun Frostadotti

AMN/ WEB DESK

Iceland’s new government, led by Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir of the Social Democratic Alliance (SDA), officially took office yesterday.

Ms Frostadottir, born in 1988, is Iceland’s youngest prime minister. Elected to parliament in 2021, she became SDA leader in 2022, running unopposed for the position.

The three-party coalition includes the SDA, the Liberal Reform Party (LRP), and the People’s Party (PP). According to a government statement, the SDA and LRP each hold four ministerial portfolios, while the PP has three. The new cabinet held its first formal meeting yesterday at the presidential residence, Bessastadir, with President Halla Tomasdottir in attendance.

At a press conference, Ms Frostadottir outlined the cabinet’s priorities of stabilising Iceland’s economy by reducing interest rates, enforcing stricter public finance controls, and fostering value creation. The SDA emerged as the biggest winner in Iceland’s parliamentary election held on November 30.