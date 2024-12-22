13 people killed in 2 separate stampedes in Nigeria

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Nigeria least 13 people, including four children, were killed in two separate stampedes yesterday as large crowds gathered to receive food and clothing distributed during annual Christmas events.

Ten people lost their lives in the first stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, an affluent area of the capital, Abuja. Three more people died in a similar crush in Okija town in Anambra State, during a charity event organised by a philanthropist.

These tragedies follow an earlier stampede on December 18 in Ibadan, a city in southwestern Nigeria, which claimed at least 35 lives and left six others critically injured.

In response, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called on state and local authorities to enforce strict crowd control measures nationwide to prevent further incidents.