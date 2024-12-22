Russia’s missing An-2 plane found, all aboard alive

AMN/ WEB DESK

The missing An-2 light aircraft, which disappeared in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has been found with all three people aboard alive. Local authorities said on Sunday that all three individuals onboard, including two crew members and one passenger, have been evacuated by a Mi-8 helicopter from Kamchatka rescue teams and are being transported to Milkovskaya District Hospital, where their health conditions will be assessed. According to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, the missing plane and people were found near Mount Tundrovaya on early today.

The plane, which was enroute from Milkovo to Ossora, failed to arrive at its destination on Thursday, prompting an intensive search and rescue operation.