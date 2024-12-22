The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia’s missing An-2 plane found, all aboard alive

Dec 22, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The missing An-2 light aircraft, which disappeared in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has been found with all three people aboard alive. Local authorities said on Sunday that all three individuals onboard, including two crew members and one passenger, have been evacuated by a Mi-8 helicopter from Kamchatka rescue teams and are being transported to Milkovskaya District Hospital, where their health conditions will be assessed. According to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, the missing plane and people were found near Mount Tundrovaya on early today.

The plane, which was enroute from Milkovo to Ossora, failed to arrive at its destination on Thursday, prompting an intensive search and rescue operation.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi honoured with Kuwait’s highest civilian award

Dec 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazil: 38 killed in road accident in state of Minas Gerais

Dec 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US conducts precision airstrikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa

Dec 22, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Amendment in Conduct of Election Rules conspiracy to destroy integrity of ECI: Kharge

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi honoured with Kuwait’s highest civilian award

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazil: 38 killed in road accident in state of Minas Gerais

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US conducts precision airstrikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa

22 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment