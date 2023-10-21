इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2023 12:32:31      انڈین آواز

PV Sindhu advances to semi-finals of Women’s Singles event at Denmark Open Badminton

AMN

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals of the Denmark Open 2023 women’s singles event after beating Thailand’s Supanida Katethong at the Jyske Bank Arena in Odense.

Sindhu defeated Katethong 21-19, 21-12 in the quarter-final and will now face either Carolina Marin of Spain or Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals of the BWF Super 750 tournament on Saturday.       

Carolina Marin has won 10 matches against PV Sindhu while the Indian shuttler has triumphed only five times. This was the sixth meeting between Sindhu and Katethong. Sindhu had defeated Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour and Indonesia’s Gregoria Tunjung, the seventh seed, in the previous rounds.

Aakarshi Kashyap was the other Indian in the women’s singles. She crashed out of the tournament in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth exited the men’s singles event after losing their respective opening-round matches. Results at the Denmark Open will count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window for badminton started on May 1 this year.

