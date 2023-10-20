Indian Chess Grandmaster Karthikeyan Murali beats World number One Magnus Carlsen in Qatar Masters

In Qatar Masters, the 24-year-old Indian chess grandmaster, Karthikeyan Murali, became the third Indian player to beat the world’s number one player, Magnus Carlsen in classical chess. Karthikeyan Murali is the third Indian after Harikrishna and Viswanathan Anand to have beaten Carlsen.

Karthikeyan’s win occurred in the seventh round of the tournament, where he skillfully wielded the black pieces. With this significant triumph, he joined the ranks of other leading players such as SL Narayan, Javokhir Sindarov, David Paravyan, Arjun Erigaisi, and Nodirbek Yakubboev, all of whom held a remarkable score of 5.5 out of 7.