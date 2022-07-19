Putin arrives in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian, Turkish leaders

Supreme Leader receives Russian president

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Tehran today to hold talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts. During his visit, President Putin will hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, as the two countries have recently strengthened their cooperation and are considering striking a strategic partnership deal. President Putin will also hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan where they are expected to negotiate full-scale economic cooperation between Moscow and Ankara and address the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine’s Black Sea.

The meeting will also provide a chance for Russia and Tehran, both under severe Western sanctions, to showcase their military and economic cooperation.

The Russian President’s visit to Iran comes about a week after the White House said, Tehran is preparing to sell armed drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Later in the day, the three leaders will hold a tripartite summit in which they are expected to discuss the situation in Syria, since the countries are guarantor-states of the Astana format talks, and strive to reach a peaceful solution to the decade-long conflict.

Iran and Russia, as the allies of the Syrian government, and Turkey, which sides with the opposition, set up the Astana peace process in January 2017 to put an end to the Syrian conflict through the involvement of the Syrian government and the opposition.