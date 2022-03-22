Pushkar Singh Dhami to continue as CM of Uttrakhand; Pramod Sawant to lead govt in Goa

AMN / WEB DESK

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Mr Dhami was elected to head the state government by the BJP legislative party during party MLAs meeting at BJP headquarters in Dehradun today, 11 days after the assembly election results were announced.

The newly elected leader of the BJP legislative party Mr Dhami met Governor Gurmeet Singh at Rajbhawan today and gave him a request letter to form the government in the state.

It is expected that the swearing-in ceremony will be held the day after tomorrow on 23rd March in Parade Ground, Dehradun. Earlier, the party’s central observer and Union Minister Rajnath Singh announced the name of Pushkar Singh Dhami as leader of the BJP legislative party. Minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, and others were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, Governor Gurmeet Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Pro-tem Speaker Banshidhar Bhagat at Raj Bhawan. After that, Mr. Bhagat administered oaths to newly elected MLAs in the assembly. Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar did not take the oath due to ill-health.

BJP has stormed back to power for an unprecedented second successive term in the hill state winning 47 seats in the 70 member Legislative Assembly of the state.

Dr Pramod Sawant will be the Chief Minister of Goa again. After the BJP legislative Party meeting held in Panaji this evening, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare – Narendra Singh Tomar announced this in a Press Conference. Mr Tomar expressed confidence that Dr Sawant will ensure the overall development of Goa for the next five years.

Goans were frantically waiting to know who will be the next Chief Minister. Now, the process of Government formation has gathered momentum after BJP leaders meeting Governor P S Shreedharan Pillai to stake the claim for the formation of Government.

Dr Pramod Sawant expressed happiness and thanked Central as well as local leaders for expressing faith in him. He expressed hope that Goa will march ahead with more acceleration towards Nava Bharat vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP has 20 members and support of 3 independents and 2 Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party members in the 40 members Goa legislative assembly.