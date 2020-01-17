Punjab Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Punjab has become second state after Kerala to move a resolution against the CAA in assembly

Punjab Assembly today passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by voice vote on the last day of the two-day special session.

With this Punjab has become the second state after Kerala to move a resolution against the CAA in the state assembly.

The resolution, which was introduced by Local bodies and Parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra, called for doing away with CAA as it was “against humanistic values and against secular values”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the resolution, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed it.

AAP MLA Aman Arora said that the law was enacted to divert attention from “bigger issues”.

SAD MLA Sharanjit Dhillon said that they demand that Muslims should not be left out under CAA.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the issue of CAA had shaken the entire country. He said that the youth understand that what the government is doing is unconstitutional.

“What is happening in this country? We need to learn from history. In the 1930s, the same happened in Europe. First, they were against communists, then they were against Jews. This is religious cleansing,” said Singh. The CM asked where poor people would get their documentation from.

Singh said that there was an attempt to “change the secular fabric of this country.”

“We have failed to learn from Hitler and Germany of 1930s,” he said.

Singh also launched a scathing attack on SAD for opposing the resolution, saying the “Akalis have forgotten the teachings of even Guru Nanak while supporting CAA”.

He said he would gift Hitler’s memoir ‘Mein Kampf’ to all the Akalis so that they would know how fascist ideology is being implemented.

Speaking during the debate, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal said that people of Punjab “don’t accept injustice”. The CAA will create divisions among people of Punjab, he said.

“Punjab has a long tradition of rejecting any discrimination based on communal ideas,” he added.

Badal questioned why the people of Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Muslims had been kept out under this act.

“The CAA has been passed to isolate only one community,” he added.

Supporting the resolution, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this is first act which has made religion basis of citizenship.

“This act is reflection of arrival of Fascism and Nazism,” he added.

During the debate, a heated argument ensued between Bikram Majithia and Channi.

Channi asked SAD to make their position on the Akal Takht Jathedar’s demand of ‘banning’ RSS clear.

“Badal family has sold an entire party and it’s ideology just for one ministry,” said Channi.

