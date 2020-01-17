FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2020 05:45:30      انڈین آواز
Punjab Assembly’s Resolution against CAA..

WEB DESK

The resolution debated in the Punjab assembly today stated that CAA enacted by Parliament has caused “countrywide anguish and social unrest with widespread protests all over the country”.

The resolution also lamented that the CAA seeks to negate the very secular fabric on which the Constitution of India is based. “It is divisive and stands for everything opposed to a free and fair democracy which must enshrine equality for all. Alongside the religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship, it is apprehended that the CAA is also likely to endanger the linguistic and cultural identity of some sections of our people. CAA also envisages cancellation of the registration of Overseas Citizens of India (OC) card holders, if they violate any law,’’ the resolution stated.

It stated that “the CAA is aimed at distinguishing illegal migrants on the basis of religion, which is not permissible under the Constitution. It is also violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Equality and equal protection of the laws to all persons.”

The resolution said the ideology behind the CAA is inherently discriminatory and is as far away as it can be from being a humanitarian measure, said the resolution.

“In the backdrop of these facts, it is evident that the CAA violates the secular identity of India, which is the basic feature of our Constitution; therefore the House resolves to urge upon the Government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups in India.

Given the apprehensions about National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that the National Population Register (NPR) is a prelude to the NRC designed to. Depriving section of persons from citizenship of India and implement CAA, this House further resolves that Central Government should amend the forms documentation associated with the NPR to allay such apprehension in the minds of the people and only thereafter undertake work of enumeration under NPR.”

