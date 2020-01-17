Conference held on NPR, Census 2021

AMN / NEW DELHI

A Conference of the Chief Secretaries and Administrator State and Union Territories on Census 2021 and updating of National Population Register, NPR was held in New Delhi today.

Inaugurating it, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai laid emphasis on the need of conducting Census 2021 and the role of the States in doing the same.

He also said that the data collected in the Census helps us in framing policies for the welfare of the people of the country. Mr Rai also inaugurated the Official Mascot for Census 2021.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla remarked on the vastness of this exercise and involvement of the State functionaries.

At the outset, Dr. Vivek Joshi, Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India welcomed the Minister, Home Secretary, Chief Secretaries of the State and other State Nodal officers to the conference. He made a brief presentation on the Strategy for Census 2021.

After Dr. Joshi’s presentation before the gathering, presentations on the appointment of the Census functionaries, National Population Register (NPR), Printing and Logistics facilities, use of Mobile application in data collection and Central monitoring portal have been made by the respective in charge officials from the ORGI.