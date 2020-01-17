FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2020 02:20:58      انڈین آواز
Ad

India to invite Imran Khan for SCO’s annual meeting

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Despite strange diplomatic ties, India will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other leaders for the annual meeting of council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO later this year.

India’s External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said all eight member countries, four observers and dialogue partners of the grouping will be invited for the meeting.

“The meeting is held annually at the prime minister’s level and it discusses the SCO’s programme and multilateral economic and trade cooperation,” he said at a media briefing.

“As per the established practice and procedure within SCO, all 8 members of SCO, as well as 4 observer states and other international dialogue partners will be invited to attend the meeting,” Kumar said when asked whether Pakistan Prime Minister Khan will be sent an invitation to the meeting.

When asked specifically whether Khan will be invited, another official said, “yes”.

For the first time, India will host the annual meeting of the council of heads of government of the SCO, the bloc’s Secretary General Vladimir Norov said on Monday.

India and Pakistan became full members of the China-dominated grouping in 2017.

Usually, the heads of government meeting of the SCO are represented by foreign ministers while a number of countries send their prime ministers also.

India has always been represented by the external affairs minister in the heads of government meeting while the SCO heads of state summit is attended by the prime minister.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India; Maharashtra’s kids share centre-stage with Haryana shooters and Andaman cyclists

AMN / Guwahati, Defending champions Maharashtra continued to rule the Khelo India Youth Games, adding five ...

MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was today dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's list of centrally-cont ...

Badminton: PV Sindhu crashes out of Indonesia Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in a close ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!