Pune admin frames post-management plan for recovered COVID-19 patients

AMN

In Maharashtra, the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 is increasing by the day. However, about 10 to 12 per cent of the patients who went home post-Corona were found to have mental health issues. In the wake of increasing numbers of such cases, it has been decided to run some special counselling OPD’s in Pune.

The Administration has prepared a post-management plan for the recovered COVID-19 patients. Such special counseling OPDs will be started at five places within the limits of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations.

Teams of expert doctors will be appointed in these OPD’s. A toll free number has also been set up to guide the citizens who are unable to come directly to the OPD.

On the other hand, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has accommodated Asha Sevika and Anganwadi Sevika in ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign. It consists of about 500 Sevika’s and more than one and a half thousand squads have been formed. These teams aim to visit 55,000 homes.