Puja Mandap Attack: India urges Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus, Minorities

India has called upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of all minorities and their places of worship, especially during festival time. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry has expressed serious concern over the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. The Ministry said, these attacks are deplorable and they follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that India has witnessed over several days

