Air Pollutions: Govt alerts on stubble burning..

Oct 13, 2024

Principal secretary to the prime minister P K Mishra, on Friday, expressed concern over the slow progress in clearing landfill sites and delays in implementing waste-to-energy projects in the national capital.Chairing a meeting of the High-Level Task Force to address Delhi’s air pollution, Mr Mishra called for stronger enforcement of dust control at construction sites and better waste management.

He directed the agencies to prevent the open burning of waste and to promote greening and paving of road areas to reduce dust.

Meanwhile the Commission for Air Quality Management has directed State Governments and districts administrations to intensify vigilance against paddy stubble burning during harvest season.

The commission has deputed 26 Central teams to the hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana to set up a Paddy Stubble Management Cell at Chandigarh and continuous monitoring of the field level actions.

However, a total of 267 paddy residue burning events were reported in Punjab and 187 burning events in Haryana from the 15th September to 9th October this year.

