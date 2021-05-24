Puducherry: Lockdown extended till May 31

AMN

The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the current lockdown is extended till May 31st, due to the rise in the number of COVID cases. That all restrictions imposed from May 10 would continue and only essential services such as vegetables, milk would be available till 12 noon every day.

The number of persons inoculated stood at 2,43 ,148 , including 34,234 healthcare workers, 21,044 frontline personnel and 1,37,400 general public. Today 922 persons tested positive and 1915 persons were discharged from the hospitals. 23 persons died.

In total 15,835 positive cases are recorded in the UT, including 1968 in hospitals and 13,867 persons in home isolation. The cumulative caseload to date is 96,982 , with 79,765 recoveries and 1,382 deaths. The new infections continued to decline for the last three days. The case fatality rate is 1.43 % and the recovery rate improved marginally to 82.25 %.