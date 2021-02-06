Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
Protests in Myanmar against Military govt, nationwide internet shutdown

The largest city of Myanmar Yangon reported protests against the military government on Saturday. The protestors chanted slogans against the government and called for the victory of democracy. They also called for the release of the detained leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

The government made attempts to stop mobilisation of people by shutting down the internet. The largest telecom operator of Myanmar Telenor has said in a press release around Saturday afternoon time that Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communication have ordered a temporary nationwide shutdown of the data network service. Voice and SMS services remain open. The internet blockage tracking website NetBlocks reported that around 10 a.m. local time, Myanmar was in the midst of nation scale internet blackout.

Myanmar civil society organisations have called the telecom networks to defy the government directive on internet shut down.

The protest on Saturday is the first time people have come out on the streets against the military government which ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

The opposition to the military takeover in the country has been growing in the last few days after it took control of the country on February 1. University teachers in the largest city of the country Yangon demonstrated in support of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi by displaying the three-finger salute and sporting the red ribbon. Similar protests were reported from other regions like the Kachin state and Sittwe in Rakhine province. Earlier, residents had protested by banging pots and honking cars against the military government.

SPORTS

Chennai Test: Joe Root becomes 1st batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

England- 555/8 at stumps on 2nd day AMN England were 555 for the loss of eight wickets in their firs ...

Chennai Test: England 263 for 3 at stumps on Day 1

AMN England were 263 for three in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of the first Test match ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

