Protests in Myanmar against Military govt, nationwide internet shutdown

The largest city of Myanmar Yangon reported protests against the military government on Saturday. The protestors chanted slogans against the government and called for the victory of democracy. They also called for the release of the detained leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

The government made attempts to stop mobilisation of people by shutting down the internet. The largest telecom operator of Myanmar Telenor has said in a press release around Saturday afternoon time that Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communication have ordered a temporary nationwide shutdown of the data network service. Voice and SMS services remain open. The internet blockage tracking website NetBlocks reported that around 10 a.m. local time, Myanmar was in the midst of nation scale internet blackout.

Myanmar civil society organisations have called the telecom networks to defy the government directive on internet shut down.

The protest on Saturday is the first time people have come out on the streets against the military government which ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

The opposition to the military takeover in the country has been growing in the last few days after it took control of the country on February 1. University teachers in the largest city of the country Yangon demonstrated in support of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi by displaying the three-finger salute and sporting the red ribbon. Similar protests were reported from other regions like the Kachin state and Sittwe in Rakhine province. Earlier, residents had protested by banging pots and honking cars against the military government.