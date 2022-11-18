FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Nov 2022 05:22:52      انڈین آواز

Protecting terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism: Amit Shah

‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah today said protecting a terrorist was equivalent to promoting terrorism. He said, some countries tries to protect and shelter terrorists.

Addressing a session on ‘Global Trends in Terrorist Financing and Terrorism’ at ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing here Shah said, ‘there are countries which seek to undermine or even hinder the collective resolve to fight terrorism’.

He said, terrorists’ safe havens or their resources should never be ignored and the double-speak of such elements who sponsor and support them must be exposed.

On the threats posed by the technolgy before the security architecture, Mr. Shah said, forms and manifestations of terrorism are continuously evolving due to technological revolution.

He said that coordinated efforts are required to deal with the challenges posed by the use of dark net and virtual currencies by the terrorists. He said, transformation of terrorism from Dynamite to Metaverse and AK-47 to Virtual Assets is a matter of concern for the countries of the world.

He said, India has taken series of measures to restrict the source of terror financing. Mr Shah highlighted, terrorist incidents have decreased significantly in the country during the last few years due to continuous efforts.

