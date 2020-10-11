Property cards under SVAMITVA scheme will bring historical changes in villages

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually launched the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to transform rural India and empower millions of people.

Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas, SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme, which was launched in April this year with an aim to provide the record of rights to village household owners in rural areas and issue Property Cards.

Mr Modi said, the villagers will get the legal rights of their houses through property cards which will help them further to avail loans from banks and other financial facilities. He said, the initiative will prevent illegal capturing of their properties.

The Prime Minister congratulated the lakhs of people who have got the ownership letters or property cards of their homes saying this will bring historic changes in the villages of the country. He said, today, the country has taken another major step towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Mr Modi said, the ownership plan is going to help a lot in making the people living in the village self-reliant. He said, there are so many youth in the village who want to do something on their own, but they face many problems in getting loans from the bank in the name of their house. The Prime Minister said, by showing the property card, now it is very easy to get loans from banks.