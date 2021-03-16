Prompt action by J&K Police prevents four youth from joining terrorist ranks

AMN

The prompt action by Jammu & Kashmir Police in Budgam and Ganderbal has prevented four youth from joining terrorist ranks and after proper counselling were handed over to their parents in Jammu and Kashmir. In Budgam, Police received information that two teenagers had left their houses and went missing on 14th of this month. Accordingly, police teams were constituted and subsequently tracked and recovered both the youth in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Both the youth are in their early teenage, and had got influenced on social media to join terrorist ranks. They were instigated by Pakistan based recruiting handlers through social media handles. Both the youth were properly counselled in presence of their family members and handed over to their parents.

Meanwhile in Ganderbal, police have also saved two youth who left their houses to join terrorist ranks and had initially gone to Shopian. Facts by the duo revealed that they were motivated by Pakistan based terror handlers to join terrorism and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in District Shopian.

The families have hailed the efforts of the police and thanked J&K Police for their timely action. The members of the society were appreciative of the swift action by police with which the lives and future of the boys haave been saved from devastation.