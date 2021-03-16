Political activities get momentum in election bound States, UT
Rahul Gandhi slams Government over fuel price hike, privatisation
Development of India incomplete without development of tribals, Dalits: President Kovind
NIA arrests Police Inspector, Sachin Waze in connection with explosives laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s house
At least 5 killed, two Chinese factories set on fire in Myanmar
Prompt action by J&K Police prevents four youth from joining terrorist ranks

The prompt action by Jammu & Kashmir Police in Budgam and Ganderbal has prevented four youth from joining terrorist ranks and after proper counselling were handed over to their parents in Jammu and Kashmir. In Budgam, Police received information that two teenagers had left their houses and went missing on 14th of this month. Accordingly, police teams were constituted and subsequently tracked and recovered both the youth in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Both the youth are in their early teenage, and had got influenced on social media to join terrorist ranks. They were instigated by Pakistan based recruiting handlers through social media handles. Both the youth were properly counselled in presence of their family members and handed over to their parents.

Meanwhile in Ganderbal, police have also saved two youth who left their houses to join terrorist ranks and had initially gone to Shopian. Facts by the duo revealed that they were motivated by Pakistan based terror handlers to join terrorism and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in District Shopian.

The families have hailed the efforts of the police and thanked J&K Police for their timely action. The members of the society were appreciative of the swift action by police with which the lives and future of the boys haave been saved from devastation.

Golf: Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) inducts Kapil Dev as its board member

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a significant move Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday induct ...

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

