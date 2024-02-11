इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2024 01:16:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Productivity of Lok Sabha was 148% and 137% for Rajya Sabha in just concluded Budget session of Parliament: Pralhad Joshi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the productivity of Lok Sabha was 148 per cent and 137 per cent for Rajya Sabha in the just concluded interim Budget session of Parliament. Briefing media in New Delhi on Saturday after both Houses were adjourned sine die, Mr Joshi said, a total of 12 Bills were passed in both the Houses. He added that 7 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and 3 Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha. He said nine sittings were planned but ten sittings were held.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister highlighted that present members of the 17th Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are fortunate as they could function from both the Old Parliament and New Parliament. He said, the MPs who are elected next will be in New Parliament and those who were in the past were only in the Old Parliament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

وزیر اعظم نے لوک سبھا میں پھونکا انتخابی بگل، رام مندر کا ذکر

نئی دہلی 17 ویں لوک سبھا کے آخری ورکنگ ڈے پر، وزیر اعظم نریند ...

بچوں کے آن لائن جنسی استحصال کی روک تھام میں عالمی تعاون ضروری

اسمارٹ فون اور سوشل میڈیا بچوں کی زندگیوں پر خاصے اثر انداز ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart