Productivity of Lok Sabha was 148% and 137% for Rajya Sabha in just concluded Budget session of Parliament: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, the productivity of Lok Sabha was 148 per cent and 137 per cent for Rajya Sabha in the just concluded interim Budget session of Parliament. Briefing media in New Delhi on Saturday after both Houses were adjourned sine die, Mr Joshi said, a total of 12 Bills were passed in both the Houses. He added that 7 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and 3 Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha. He said nine sittings were planned but ten sittings were held.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister highlighted that present members of the 17th Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are fortunate as they could function from both the Old Parliament and New Parliament. He said, the MPs who are elected next will be in New Parliament and those who were in the past were only in the Old Parliament.