Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die

@sansad_tv

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Saturday. The budget session of Parliament began on 31st of January with address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

In his valedictory address, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, this session registered 97 percent productivity, which is the highest productivity in the last five Lok Sabhas. He said that in the 17th Lok Sabha, 222 bills were passed and the House sat for an extra 345 hours from its scheduled time. He added that however, a total of 387 hours were wasted due to disruption in the Lok Sabha.

In his valedictory address in Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, overall productivity during the session stood at an impressive figure of 137 percent. He said, in addition to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President’s Address and interim Union Budget, the House also passed seven Bills. These include Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill and Constitution Amendment Bills. 

