Priyanka Gandhi’s maiden speech in Parliament reminiscences Indira Gandhi’s days

Priyanka Gandhi’s debut speech in the Lok Sabha today has not only captivated MPs from both the opposition and the treasury benches but also caught the attention of several parliamentary staff, canteen staff, and long-time party members, all of whom were glued to their mobile phones or watching the speech on television.

In her 32-minute address, which began at 1:13 PM and concluded at 1:45 PM, Priyanka left an impression that instantly reminded many of her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

One canteen worker, visibly moved, remarked, “Priyanka ji ka bhushan badiya tha,” praising her speech. Many other people in the parliament campus were also engrossed in watching her address on their phones.

Before beginning her speech, Priyanka received some guidance from her brother, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Seated in the gallery were her family members, including her mother Sonia Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, and her son, alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Notably, after her speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen giving her a thumbs-up, which Priyanka graciously acknowledged.

In her speech Priyanka, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Wayanad focused on national unity, women’s empowerment, and the need to safeguard the constitution of India.

Calling the Constitution a ‘Suraksha kavach'(protective shield), Congress leader attacked the ruling government and said that in the last 10 years, the Union government has made all attempts to break down the ‘kavach’ (shield).

Speaking during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while protecting Parliament in 2001.

Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the government’s stance on the caste census in Lok Sabha and said that, “They win elections by narrowly escaping defeat… a caste census is the need of the hour, yet they trivialize it by discussing things like mangalsutras. Today, people of the country are demanding that there be a Caste Census.”

Congress MP suggested holding a ballot to resolve ongoing political debates, stating, “Conduct elections through a ballot, and the truth will be revealed.” She also attacked the BJP-led NDA government on its policies saying “government is trying to weaken reservation through lateral entry, privatisation.” She further mentioned the meeting of Sambhal violence victims and said that they had a dream to get their children educated.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi lauded Priyanka Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha and said it was better than his maiden speech in the House.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unmoved over the incidents of violence in Sambhal and Manipur and had not understood that the Constitution was not the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) rulebook.