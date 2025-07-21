Prince Al-Waleed, widely known as Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince,’ passes away

Prince Al-Waleed, widely known as Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince,’ passed away at the age of 36 after spending nearly two decades in coma. Funeral prayers are scheduled to take place today following the Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. Prince Al-Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal, a prominent member of the Saudi royal family. In 2005, at the age of 15, he was involved in a severe car accident in London that left him with a traumatic brain injury and a serious hemorrhage. He was later transferred to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, where he remained in a coma. Despite intensive treatment, he never regained full consciousness.

