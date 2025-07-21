Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska Peninsula

Jul 21, 2025

WEB DESK

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula early this morning at a shallow depth of 48 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 3:58 AM IST, followed by aftershocks due to its shallow depth.

Just a few days earlier, on Thursday, a stronger magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit the same region at a depth of 36 km. Both quakes were shallow, making them more likely to cause strong ground shaking and possible damage.

Following the recent quake, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska, as reported by the US Tsunami Warning System. A tsunami warning urges people to move inland or to higher ground immediately.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine Talks Yield Limited Progress, Focus Shifts to Humanitarian Issues

Jul 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian medical team in Dhaka to treat plane crash victims

Jul 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump announces long-awaited trade agreement with Japan

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

7/11 Mumbai Blasts: SC Stays Bombay HC’s Acquittal Judgment; But Says Accused Not to Go Back to Jail

24 July 2025 2:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Health-How to Strengthen Your Child’s Immunity

24 July 2025 1:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine Talks Yield Limited Progress, Focus Shifts to Humanitarian Issues

24 July 2025 1:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

NTT DATA Report Highlights How GenAI Can Transform Healthcare Amid Challenges

24 July 2025 12:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!