Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Alaska Peninsula

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula early this morning at a shallow depth of 48 km, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 3:58 AM IST, followed by aftershocks due to its shallow depth.

Just a few days earlier, on Thursday, a stronger magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit the same region at a depth of 36 km. Both quakes were shallow, making them more likely to cause strong ground shaking and possible damage.

Following the recent quake, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska, as reported by the US Tsunami Warning System. A tsunami warning urges people to move inland or to higher ground immediately.