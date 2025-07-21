Vietnam: 38 Killed as tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay

In Vietnam, the death toll has climbed to 38 following the capsizing of a tourist boat in Ha Long Bay, as search and rescue operations continue for those still missing. The incident occurred yesterday when the vessel encountered a powerful storm that swept through the area, causing it to lose contact with authorities before sinking.

The cruise boat was carrying 53 people, including five crew members and 48 tourists, many of whom were reportedly young people and children. Despite adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall, rescue teams have managed to save 10 people from the water. The fate of the remaining passengers remains uncertain, prompting an intensive overnight rescue effort involving multiple emergency units. Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its emerald waters and dramatic limestone islands, is one of Vietnam’s most renowned tourist destinations.