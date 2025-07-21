Zelensky Proposes New Peace Talks as Violence Escalates in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia, aiming to de-escalate tensions amid renewed hostilities. The invitation was extended by Rustem Umerov, recently appointed secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, who previously led negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul.

The proposal comes as violence intensifies. Russia launched a major strike yesterday on Ukraine’s military-industrial sites using precision missiles and drones, killing one and injuring six in Odesa. Zelensky’s diplomatic overture also follows Russia’s rejection of a 50-day ceasefire ultimatum proposed earlier this week by U.S. President Donald Trump, which was tied to threats of severe tariffs.

On the Russian side, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov echoed the call for dialogue, reaffirming Moscow’s stated preference for a diplomatic resolution and indicating a willingness to reengage in talks.