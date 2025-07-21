Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Zelensky Proposes New Peace Talks as Violence Escalates in Ukraine

Jul 21, 2025
Ukrainian President Zelensky Proposes New Peace Talks as Violence Escalates in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia, aiming to de-escalate tensions amid renewed hostilities. The invitation was extended by Rustem Umerov, recently appointed secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, who previously led negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul.

The proposal comes as violence intensifies. Russia launched a major strike yesterday on Ukraine’s military-industrial sites using precision missiles and drones, killing one and injuring six in Odesa. Zelensky’s diplomatic overture also follows Russia’s rejection of a 50-day ceasefire ultimatum proposed earlier this week by U.S. President Donald Trump, which was tied to threats of severe tariffs.

On the Russian side, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov echoed the call for dialogue, reaffirming Moscow’s stated preference for a diplomatic resolution and indicating a willingness to reengage in talks. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Prince Al-Waleed, widely known as Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince,’ passes away

Jul 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Vietnam: 38 Killed as tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay

Jul 21, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Powerful Earthquakes Strike Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula; Strongest at 7.4 Magnitude

Jul 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत ने तैयार किया मलेरिया का पहला स्वदेशी वैक्सीन

21 July 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

रूस ने यूक्रेनी सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों पर किया हमला, जेलेंस्की बोले- दागी गईं क्रूज मिसाइलें

21 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पीएम मोदी 23 से 26 जुलाई तक ब्रिटेन और मालदीव की यात्रा पर रहेंगे

21 July 2025 1:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

संसद का मानसून सत्र सोमवार से शुरू, पेश किए जाएंगे 8 नए विधेयक

21 July 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!