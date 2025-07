In Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, five powerful earthquakes struck offshore today, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 7.4. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the largest quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers and was centred 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre today said there is no longer a threat of tsunami waves. The tsunami warning centre initially warned of the potential for major tsunami waves, but later downgraded.