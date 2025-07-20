US, Bangladesh to hold joint military exercises

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh and the United States are set to strengthen defense ties this summer through three joint military exercises and the launch of a new unmanned aerial system (UAS) program, according to a media note from the US Embassy in Dhaka. “These exercises will help make the United States and Bangladesh stronger, and the region safer,” said the note.

Exercise Tiger Lightning: Now in its fourth year, this joint effort between the Bangladesh Army and US Army Pacific focuses on counterterrorism, peacekeeping, jungle warfare, medical evacuation, and defusing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).