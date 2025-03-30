Prez, VP extend greetings to people on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to all citizens, especially to the Muslim community, living in India and abroad. In her message, the President highlighted that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.

She emphasized that this festival reinforces the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation, and compassion. The President said that the festival also serves to foster social bonds, encouraging the creation of a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society. The President expressed hope that the festival would bring peace, progress, and happiness to all, and provide the strength to move forward with a positive attitude.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has extended his greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to the citizens. In his message, the Vice President highlighted that Eid serves as a reminder of the strength drawn from cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite individuals. He emphasized that the essence of this holy day goes beyond simple celebration, embodying the constitutional ideals of unity, compassion, and mutual respect, which are foundational to the nation’s diverse democracy. He expressed hope that the spirit of Eid would inspire individuals to recommit to the values that guide the nation’s path forward and unite people as one remarkable, resilient nation.