Nepal declares public holiday on Eid

Mar 30, 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs announces the public holiday in celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

AMN

The government of Nepal has declared Monday, a public holiday to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, an important festival for the Muslim community.

The Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice on Sunday, confirming the holiday in observance of the Islamic celebration. Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes the month-long fasting period of Ramadan, is one of the most important festivals for Muslims worldwide.

In the notice, Ramchandra Tiwari, the ministry’s spokesperson stated, “In line with the announcement published in the Nepal Gazette on February 12, 2024, the government has decided to declare Monday, March 31, a public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.”

The government has regularly declared holidays for both Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha, following Nepal’s declaration as a secular state in 2008.

