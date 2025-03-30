PRESIDENT OF INDIA’S GREETS PEOPLE ON THE EVE OF EID-UL-FITR

The President of India Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion. This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity.

May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in lives of all and give us strength to move forward with positive attitude”.