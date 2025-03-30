Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PRESIDENT OF INDIA’S GREETS PEOPLE ON THE EVE OF EID-UL-FITR

Mar 30, 2025

The President of India Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. In her message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion. This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society. Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity.

May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in lives of all and give us strength to move forward with positive attitude”.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Nepal declares public holiday on Eid

Mar 30, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indigo commences direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna Sri Lanka

Mar 30, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Pays Tribute at Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

Mar 30, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Nepal declares public holiday on Eid

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Government vows legal action against guilty of Friday’s violent protests

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

CM नीतीश ने अमित शाह को दिया भरोसा, ‘अब इधर-उधर जाने का सवाल ही नहीं’ 

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Crescent moon for Eid sighted in India confirming celebrations for March 31

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!