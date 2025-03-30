Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indigo commences direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna Sri Lanka

Mar 30, 2025
AMN

Leading Indian flyer Indigo commenced direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna. Jaffna already connects Chennai through daily flights, which has provided much-needed connectivity for people of both countries.

According to the flight schedule, IndiGo will operate flights six days a week, with departures from Tiruchirappalli (TRZ) at 13:25, arriving in Jaffna (JAF) at 14:25. The return flight from Jaffna will depart at 15:10 and reach Tiruchirappalli by 16:05. This expansion is expected to boost travel and trade between India and Sri Lanka, particularly benefiting passengers in the Northern Province.

