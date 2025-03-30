NIA Arrests Accused Involved In Human Trafficking To US

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key accused today in connection with the illegal trafficking of a victim to the United States, who was deported back to India earlier this month. The NIA said that the accused Gagandeep Singh was apprehended in the national capital. According to the NIA, the victim was trafficked to the US via donkey route in December last year. The agency said that the according to the victim’s complaint, he had paid approximately 45 Lakh rupees to the accused agent for the illegal immigration process.

NIA investigations revealed that the accused, who lacked any license, legal permit, or registration to send individuals abroad, had trafficked the victim to the US via Spain, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico using the donkey route.

