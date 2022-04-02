Prez, Vice Prez, PM greet people on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Cheiraoba

AMN / WEB DESK

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

The President said, he extends his greetings and best wishes to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba festivals. He said, celebrated in diverse ways across the nation to welcome the spring and the beginning of the Indian New Year, these festivals strengthen the bond of our cultural and social unity. He added, the joyous festivities strengthen the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society.

In his message, the Vice President said, he conveys his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of country on the joyous and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi and Cheti Chand. He said, these festivals mark the beginning of the traditional New Year and bring new hope and happiness in our lives. He said, celebrated across the states in a variety of traditional ways in our country, the festivals reflect our rich cultural diversity and the underlying unity.

PM greets people on occasion of Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh, Cheti Chand, and Sajibu Cheiraoba. In a series of tweets today, Mr. Modi said, Navratri, festival of worship of Shakti, may infuse new energy in everyone’s life. He also wished Happy New Year to citizens wishing that Vikram Samvat 2079 may bring new enthusiasm and new zeal in everyone’s life.

Giving best wishes on the special occasion of Ugadi, the Prime Minister wished that the coming year is marked with lots of joy, prosperity and all scale a new height of success in the new year. On Navreh, Mr. Modi said, our society may touch a new height of progress.

Wishing people on the occasion of Cheti Chand, the Prime Minister said, people remember the pious teaching of Lord Jhulelal and seek his blessings for the happiness and well being our planet. Mr. Modi greeted the people, especially the people of Manipur on the special occasion of Sajibu Cheiraoba. He prayed for a happy and healthy year ahead.