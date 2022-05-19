FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 May 2022 04:22:49      انڈین آواز

Prez Kovind reaches Saint Vincent and Grenadines after concluding his visit to Jamaica

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

After completing the state visit to Jamaica, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Kingstown, the capital city of Saint Vincent and Grenadines. He was received by Governor-General Ms. Dame Susan Dougan.

St. Vincent & Grenadines and India enjoy cordial relations and interact actively in various international forums including the United Nations and Commonwealth

The visit of President Kovind is significant for many reasons. Apart from signing of MoUs, President Kovind will address the Parliament of Saint Vincent and Grenadines. Culturally and historically also India is connected to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Persons of Indian Origins had come to the island nation in the 19th century as indentured labourers. The descendants of those persons now form an important part of the local community. This first-ever Head of State visit to Saint Vincent and Grenadines shows India’s commitment to work with Small Island developing countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history BangkoKIn Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers s ...

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart