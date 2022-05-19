Prez Kovind reaches Saint Vincent and Grenadines after concluding his visit to Jamaica

AMN

After completing the state visit to Jamaica, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Kingstown, the capital city of Saint Vincent and Grenadines. He was received by Governor-General Ms. Dame Susan Dougan.

St. Vincent & Grenadines and India enjoy cordial relations and interact actively in various international forums including the United Nations and Commonwealth

The visit of President Kovind is significant for many reasons. Apart from signing of MoUs, President Kovind will address the Parliament of Saint Vincent and Grenadines. Culturally and historically also India is connected to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Persons of Indian Origins had come to the island nation in the 19th century as indentured labourers. The descendants of those persons now form an important part of the local community. This first-ever Head of State visit to Saint Vincent and Grenadines shows India’s commitment to work with Small Island developing countries.