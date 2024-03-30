Prez Droupadi Murmu Conferred Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and others

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, on former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The President will present the top civilian award of the country to former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader L K Advani tomorrow in New Delhi.During the investiture ceremony, relatives of awardees have received the awards.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries were present at the investiture ceremony.

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in the country. It is awarded for exceptional service and performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour.