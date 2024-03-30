FreeCurrencyRates.com

ED questions Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with liquor policy case

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Enforcement Directorate questioned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for five hours on Saturday in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy which allegedly saw crores passing hands under the table and landed Delhi chief minister Kejriwal in ED custody.

Gahlot was part of the Group of Ministers who prepared and implemented the liquor scheme. This was the second summons issued to Gahlot and he responded to it. He skipped the first one as Delhi Assembly proceedings were on at that time, the minister said.

Kailah Gahlot’s name featured in the high-profile case not only because he was part of the Group of Ministers behind the policy but also because AAP’s Vijay Nair was staying at the bungalow allotted to him at Civil Lines. ED alleged that Vijay Nair, AAP’s communication in-charge at the time when the policy was formulated, was staying near the chief minister’s residence. The residence officially belonged to Kailash Gahlot.

“See, I always said I never stayed at my govt-allotted bungalow because my wife and kids did not want to move from Vasant Kunj. I never shifted to Civil Lines. I told this to the CBI as well. Today also, I said I had no information about Vijay Nair staying at my place,” Kailash Gahlot said.

