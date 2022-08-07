President, VP, PM, Ministers and several leaders greet Dhankar on his victory

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and several leaders have extended wishes to Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential election. In a tweet, President Murmu said, the nation will benefit from his long and rich experience of public life.

She conveyed her best wishes to him for a productive and successful tenure. Congratulating Mr Dhankar on being elected as the fourteenth Vice President of India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, the nation will greatly benefit from his vast experience and legal expertise. He conveyed best wishes to Mr Dhankar for a successful and fruitful tenure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar soon after his election to the office at his residence in Delhi and conveyed his greetings and best wishes.

Congratulating Jagdeep Dhankar on being elected as Vice President of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, it is a matter of joy for the whole country that a farmer’s son has been elected as the Vice President of the country. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, Mr Dhankhar has been continuously associated with the people in his long public life. He said, the Upper House will definitely benefit from a close understanding of the ground issues and their experience. Mr Shah expressed confidence that as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution.

He expressed gratitude to NDA allies, other parties and members of parliament for supporting Mr Dhankhar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Mr Dhankhar and said, his long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. He expressed confidence that he will make an exceptional Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Opposition candidate for Margaret Alva has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected Vice President. She thanked all the leaders of the Opposition and MPs from across parties who voted for her in this election. Ms. Alva thanked all the volunteers for their selfless service during the short but intense campaign.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the 14th Vice-President of India. He thanked Margaret Alva for representing the spirit of the joint Opposition with grace and dignity.