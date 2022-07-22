President, VP, PM and several leaders across Nation greet Ms Murmu on her historic win

AMN / WEB DESK

Several leaders, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers have congratulated the newly elected President of the country Droupadi Murmu. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extended his congratulations and best wishes to Ms Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and several Union Ministers, MPs visited Ms Murmu’s residence and greeted her.

Congratulated Ms Murmu on being elected as the President, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said in a tweet that her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people’s issues will greatly benefit the nation. The Vice President extended best wishes to her for a successful tenure.

Congratulating Ms Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, her role in giving voice to hopes and aspirations of people is exemplary. He hoped that under her able guidance, people of the country will make a leading contribution in building a New India.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also congratulated Ms Murmu. He said, he has known Ms Droupadi Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj in Odisha, for a long time. He said Droupadi Murmu is a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare of tribal people and it was a proud moment for the entire tribal community and the country. He wished her a long and healthy life in the service of the people of the Nation.

Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra congratulated Ms Murmu and expressed confidence that under the leadership of Smt. Murmu, the pride of the country would increase further.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhra Raje also extended her congratulations and best wishes to Ms Murmu.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said Droupadi Murmu’s election as the 15th President is a statement of an authentic and inclusive India. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said this is a remarkable day for Indian democracy. He added that it will serve as an inspiration to millions of citizens as New India is not just an aspiration but is becoming a reality.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur termed the election of Droupadi Murmu as momentous and historic. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said her humble background, public service and rise to the highest office is inspiring for all. He said her victory reflects India’s inclusive and vibrant democratic values.

Congratulating Ms Murmu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his warm wishes for her journey ahead as the President.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too extended his heartiest congratulations. In a tweet, Mr. Fadnavis said it is the beauty of our democracy and Indian constitution that the country has chosen a tribal woman and common citizen for the topmost post.

Presidential candidate of the Opposition parties Yashwant Sinha congratulated NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on her victory. In his message, he hoped that as the 15th President of India, she would function as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. He thanked the leaders of the Opposition political parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate in this election. He also thanked all members of the Electoral College who voted for him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. In a tweet, Mr Gandhi conveyed his best wishes.