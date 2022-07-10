FreeCurrencyRates.com

President, Vice President, PM extend greetings on eve of Eid-uz-Zuha

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-uz-Zuha. In his message, the President said, that the festival of Eid-uz-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice and service to the humanity.

He said, this festival inspires people to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim. On this occasion, the President called upon people to rededicate themselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu extended his warm greetings to the people of the country on the eve of auspicious occasion of ‘Id-uz-Zuha’. In a message, Mr. Naidu said that Id-ul-Zuha epitomises the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to God and it is an occasion to share and care and show compassion towards the needy and poor.

He expressed hope that festival would strengthen the spirit of unity and brotherhood in society by bringing people closer to one another. The Vice President wished that the noble ideals associated with Id-ul-Zuha would enrich lives of people with peace and harmony, and bring prosperity to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He said this festival inspire to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

