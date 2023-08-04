President Murmu to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Saturday till 8th of August. The President will visit the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday and interact with Mahouts and Cavadies of Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, she will address the 165th convocation of University of Madras at Chennai. She will also grace the renaming ceremony of Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan as Bharathiyar Mandapam.

On 7th August, the President will inaugurate the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry. She will also virtually inaugurate a 50-bed Hospital at Villianur, under the National AYUSH Mission and attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by Puducherry government. On 8th of August, the President will visit the Matrimandir, a city exhibition and inaugurate the conference on ‘Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Consciousness’ at Auroville.