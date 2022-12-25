President Murmu on visit to Secunderabad, Telangana for winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five day visit to Secunderabad, Telangana for winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam from Monday. She will visit Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow and inaugurate projects related to the development of Srisailam Temple under PRASHAD scheme of Union Tourism Ministry. She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam, before reaching to Rashtrapati Nilayam.

On Monday, President Murmu will address the students and faculty members of Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad. she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service.