President Murmu on Historic Visit to Angola and Botswana to Strengthen India-Africa Ties

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu will reach Angola tonight as part of her two-nation state visit to Africa. This is the first-ever state visit by an Indian Head of State to Angola and Botswana. The visit underscores the importance India places on deepening its engagement with Africa and strengthening partnerships with nations of the Global South.

On the first leg of her visit, the President will hold bilateral talks with Angola President Joao Lourenco. She will address the Parliament of Angola and attend the 50th anniversary celebration of Angola’s independence.

In the second leg of her visit from 11th to 13th of this month, the President will be in Botswana. Bilateral talks will be held between President Droupadi Murmu and Botswana President Duma Boko. She will address to the Botswana National Assembly and visit to sites of historical and cultural importance. The President will also interact with the members of Indian community in both the countries.

A vibrant partnership in the Energy sector is at the core of India-Angola economic relations. Angola is India’s second largest supplier of energy from Africa; and this cooperation will surely be discussed when the two Presidents meet. With Angola being the current Chair of African Union, India would look to work with them on the scheduling of the 4th India Africa Forum Summit – a key platform for the Africa-India relations.

India’s provision of a Line of Credit for Angola’s Defence Modernisation and assistance in ensuring food security in Angola are also likely to be discussed. With Botswana, India would look to explore the possibilities of diversifying its trade relations – which are currently dominated by diamonds and gems sector.

There will be an emphasis on cooperation in capacity building and training. Botswana has also indicated its readiness to collaborate with India on Project Cheetah, and it is possible that Cheetahs from Botswana may soon be translocated to India.

India would also discuss with the two African nations its emerging areas of expertise, like in Digital Public Infrastructure and inexpensive Space Technology. President’s visit is thus likely to go beyond the traditional areas of cooperation and explore newer possibilities.