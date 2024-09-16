President Murmu extends greetings on eve of Eid Milad un Nabi

President Droupadi Murmu has extended her greetings to the citizens, especially Muslim community, on the eve of Milad un Nabi. The birthday of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated as Milad-un-Nabi.

In her message, President Murmu said the Prophet inspired everyone to strengthen the feelings of love and brotherhood and stressed on equality and harmony in society. He encouraged people to be compassionate towards others and serve the humanity. The President urged people to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Quran and resolve to build a peaceful society.