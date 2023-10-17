इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2023 07:33:35      انڈین آواز

President Murmu confers 69th National Film Awards

Waheeda Rehman received the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.

New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi today. Allu Arjun received the Best Actor Award for Pushpa: The Rise. Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi shared the Best Actress Award.


 
Pallavi Joshi got the Best Supporting Actress Award for Kashmir Files and Pankaj Tripathi got Best Supporting Actor Award for Mimi. RRR bagged the award for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment and The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri received the Nargis Dutt award for Best Film on National Integration. Waheeda Rehman received the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ directed by R Madhavan was given the Best Feature Film for the year 2021. ‘Ek Tha Gaon’ directed by Srishti Lakhera was given the  Best Non-Feature Film award.  Shreya Ghoshal bagged the Best Female Playback Singer for the song ‘Mayava Chayava’ from the film ‘Iravin Nizhal’ and Kaala Bhairava won the Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from the film ‘RRR’. Prem Rakshith got the Best Choreography award for ‘RRR’.

