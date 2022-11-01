President Murmu calls for collective global efforts to address water crisis

By Sudhir Kumar

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the water crisis is a multidimensional and complex issue that needs to be dealt with through collective global efforts. She said, adverse impact of climate change has posed a serious challenge to water conservation.

Addressing the inaugural session of 7th edition of India Water Week being organised by Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Ms. Murmu said, earlier, India was facing a water crisis, but in the last few years, various schemes and plans were introduced by the Central government to manage the water scarcity in the country.

In his address, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called for a holistic approach to deal with the water crisis, as the world is facing various challenges due to climate change. He said, India is at the forefront to fight water crises and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra the government has allocated a significant monetary fund in the field of water conservation in the country. Mr. Shekhawat said, India is taking such initiatives to bring all the stakeholders to a single platform to deliberate upon the issues of the water crisis and find solutions to the problem.

Speaking on this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the work that has been done in the state over the past five years to manage the water resources is now producing better results. He asserted that due to the implementation of affirmative actions, the state has an adequate supply of water for irrigation and drinking.

AIR Correspondent reports that the seventh edition of India Water Week is being organised from today till the 5th of November in an effort to raise awareness, conserve and use water resources in an integrated manner. The theme of the event is “Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity”.

The platform is being used to elicit ideas and opinions from global-level decision-makers, politicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs. It will address the issues of sustainability of water resources development and management in the line with sustainable development goals. Denmark, Singapore and Finland will be the partner countries for this event.