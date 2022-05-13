President Kovind on visit to Jamaica, St. Vincent & Grenadines

AMN / NEW DELHI

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will be on a state visit to Jamaica and St. Vincent & Grenadines starting May 14. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these Caribbean nations.

The President will be in Jamaica from 15th to 18th of May where he will hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen. He will also meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other dignitaries. During the visit, the President will address the Joint Sitting of the two houses of Jamaican Parliament.

Addressing the media, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar said that the visit will help strengthen the bond between the nations.

Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a strong Indian diaspora, who act as a living bridge with India. The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica.

Mr. Kovind will also pay a state visit to St. Vincent & Grenadines (SVG) from 18th to 21st of May and hold discussions with his counterpart Governor General Ms. Susan Dougan. He will also meet Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries. President Kovind will address the House of Assembly of SVG.