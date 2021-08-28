President Kovind lays foundation stone of first AYUSH University in UP

Gorakhpur

President Ram Nath Kovind today laid the foundation stone of the UP ’s first AYUSH University in Gorakhpur. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion. The President will also inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in the afternoon on the third day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

State Government has fixed 2023 as the deadline to complete the construction of the AYUSH University. Spread over 52 acres, the University will house Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy and Yoga medicare on its campus. The budget of over 299 crore rupees has been earmarked for its construction.

The University will be instrumental in research in the fields of AYUSH. Ninety-eight colleges of AYUSH discipline of the state will be affiliated to this University. With the establishment of AYUSH University, Gorakhpur will get a major boost in the field of health care as the city already has a Medical College and a soon to be inaugurated AIIMS.