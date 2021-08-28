UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
President Kovind lays foundation stone of first AYUSH University in UP

Published On: By
Image

Gorakhpur

President Ram Nath Kovind today laid the foundation stone of the UP ’s first AYUSH University in Gorakhpur. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion. The President will also inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in the afternoon on the third day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

State Government has fixed 2023 as the deadline to complete the construction of the AYUSH University. Spread over 52 acres, the University will house Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy and Yoga medicare on its campus. The budget of over 299 crore rupees has been earmarked for its construction.

The University will be instrumental in research in the fields of AYUSH. Ninety-eight colleges of AYUSH discipline of the state will be affiliated to this University. With the establishment of AYUSH University, Gorakhpur will get a major boost in the field of health care as the city already has a Medical College and a soon to be inaugurated AIIMS.

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

